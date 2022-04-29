Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head to Head Comparison

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 787.90 -$36.12 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($5.15) -1.17

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Candel Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 306.16%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 649.31%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -35.71% -27.43%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

