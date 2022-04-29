Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.01

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01 and traded as low as C$10.65. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 2,133 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

