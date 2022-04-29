CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CSTR stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

