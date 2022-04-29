Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 4.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 9,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

