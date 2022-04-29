Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Carriage Services stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,706. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $662.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

