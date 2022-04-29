Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.97 billion.

Shares of CARR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 8,408,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.44.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

