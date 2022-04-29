Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,962 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $108.51. 2,104,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,813. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.