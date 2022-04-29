Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 2,725 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.88. 25,148,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.