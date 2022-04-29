Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 31,874 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 6,786,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,482. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.