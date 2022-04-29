Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $539,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. 3,452,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.59 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

