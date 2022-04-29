Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $834,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of CG stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 3,958,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

