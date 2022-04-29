Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $634,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,661,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 75,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

