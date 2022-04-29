Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 5,105,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.