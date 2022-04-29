Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $747,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

WHR traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $181.52. 1,236,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,152. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

