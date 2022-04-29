Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 47,283,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,017,844. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

