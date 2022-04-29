Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.98. 4,850,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

