Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.29

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $166.16 million and $11.42 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.00 or 0.07337355 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,555,171 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

