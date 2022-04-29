Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 80850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.37 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

