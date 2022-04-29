Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $64.37

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.37, but opened at $61.91. Carvana shares last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 12,901 shares changing hands.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 and sold 1,026 shares valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

