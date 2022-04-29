Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 31,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 868,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
See Also
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.