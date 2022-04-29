Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 31,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 868,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

