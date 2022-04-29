Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $584.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.