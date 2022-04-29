Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPARU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 89,529 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 636,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

