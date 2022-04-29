Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $408.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.93 million to $414.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. 1,093,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $102.04 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

