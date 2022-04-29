CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Reduced by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,846. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

