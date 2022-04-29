CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 1,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The company has a market cap of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. CBTX has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
About CBTX (Get Rating)
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.
