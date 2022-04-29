CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 1,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The company has a market cap of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. CBTX has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the second quarter worth $403,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

