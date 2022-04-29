Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $146.94. 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

