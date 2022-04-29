Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

Shares of CE stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,896. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 164,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

