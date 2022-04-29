Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$23.34 and last traded at C$23.23, with a volume of 11292092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$49.54 billion and a PE ratio of 91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

