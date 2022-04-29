Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE CPF opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

