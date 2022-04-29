Centrifuge (CFG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $390,893.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $84.53 million and $390,893.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.00 or 0.07337355 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.