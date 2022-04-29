Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $82.26 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $82.26 million and $421,173.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

