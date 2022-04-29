Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 3,582,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

