Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

CCS opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Communities by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 856.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 60,104 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $4,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

