Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE:CCS opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

