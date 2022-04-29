Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.26). 24,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £237.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 734.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 801.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

