Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Cerillion Plc (LON:CERGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.26). 24,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £237.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 734.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 801.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

