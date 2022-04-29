CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.22 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. CertiK has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.10 or 0.07270365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057140 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,042,072 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

