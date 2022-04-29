CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 31st

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

CF Industries stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

