Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

