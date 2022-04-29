Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Short Interest Up 174.4% in April

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 480,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 346,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTQ opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

