Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-6.50 EPS.

GTLS traded up $13.49 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 1,158,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.