Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-6.50 EPS.
GTLS traded up $13.49 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 1,158,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
