Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $730.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 197,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

