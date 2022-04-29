Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $117.09 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00100595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,907 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

