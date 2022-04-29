China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CICHY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 58,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.