China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDSG stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. China Dongsheng International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
About China Dongsheng International
