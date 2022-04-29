China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDSG stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. China Dongsheng International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

