Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHYHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

