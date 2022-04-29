Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTGGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.47) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.56. The stock has a market cap of £30.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

