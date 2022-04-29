Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.94. 158,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

