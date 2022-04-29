Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

