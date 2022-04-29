CIBC Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.66. 18,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342. The firm has a market cap of C$467.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06.

About Stingray Group (Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

