CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 12,270 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 2,003,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

